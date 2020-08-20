Atit Mahajan becomes the Managing Director of CMA CGM INDIA

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Atit Mahajan as the new Managing Director for CMA CGM INDIA. With an extensive industry experience and strong leadership abilities in Indian shipping & logistics sectors, Atit Mahajan has taken over the position from August 1st, 2020.

Mr. Mahajan is a qualified Chartered Accountant with a qualitative experience of 18 years in Strategy, Finance and Cost Management function. Prior to taking on the position of Managing Director – CMA CGM INDIA, Mr. Mahajan has served as the Chief Financial Officer, CEVA Logistics India Pvt. Ltd and Chief Operating Officer, LCL Logistix, both subsidiaries of the CMA CGM Group. In the past Mr. Mahajan has also been part of the CMA CGM Group and was at the position of Chief Financial Officer – CMA CGM INDIA, for the period of 2010 – 2015.

Source: CMA CGM