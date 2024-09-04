Atlantic weather forecasters see below-average tropical storm activity

Weather forecasters who produce Colorado State University’s closely watched hurricane outlooks said on Tuesday tropical storm activity in the first week of September would likely be below average.

“With the exception of the western Caribbean and southern Gulf of Mexico, large scale environmental conditions look relatively unfavorable for the next (approximately) 7 days but look to get more conducive for tropical cyclone activity towards the middle of September,” the meteorologists wrote in an outlook issued on Tuesday.

The Colorado State forecasters still forecast an above-average Atlantic hurricane season with six major hurricanes with wind speeds above 111 miles per hour (179 kmh) from 12 hurricanes out of 23 named storms.

Source: Reuters