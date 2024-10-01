AtoB@C Shipping and Metsä Group to cooperate in reducing emissions from shipping

By 2030, Metsä Group aims to have reduced fossil-based carbon dioxide emissions from its wood supply by 30 per cent from the 2022 level. In wood supply, the bulk of emissions derives from wood being transported by lorry, train and ship to the mills for refinement.

Metsä Group and AtoB@C Shipping, one of Metsä Group’s key shipping partners for wood transports in the Baltic Sea region, have jointly undertaken to reduce wood transport emissions by 30 per cent from the 2022 baseline by 2030.

“Metsä Group’s emissions reduction target requires tangible plans and committed logistics partnerships enabling us to systematically move towards our 2030 target. In Metsä Group’s emissions reduction roadmap, the commitments made with our partners now encompass more than 90% of wood transports by sea,” says Hannu Alarautalahti, SVP, Production, Metsä Group Wood Supply and Forest Services.

AtoB@C Shipping is currently running a significant investment programme that includes the introduction of 12 hybrid electric vessels to modernise the company’s fleet by 2026. In addition to a modernised fleet, emissions reductions will come from improvements made to operational efficiency using the Virtual Arrival concept, for example, as well as from modern energy solutions in ports and the adoption of renewable bunker fuel.

“Cooperation is key to reducing emissions, and we are pleased that our customers are also committed to ambitious emissions reduction targets. Combined with other measures improving efficiency, the new Green Coaster hybrid vessels will create a good foundation for achieving our targets,” says Mikki Koskinen, Chair of the Board of AtoB@C Shipping and Managing Director of ESL Shipping.

Source: AtoB@C Shipping