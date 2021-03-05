ATPI Acquires Travel Activity Of Hamburg Süd

The ATPI Group, global leader in travel management and events, today announces the acquisition of German travel agency Hamburg Süd Reiseagentur GmbH from Danish shipping conglomerate A.P. Moller – Maersk. The strategic takeover marks further expansion of ATPI’s footprint in the European corporate travel market and further strengthens its market-leading position as a specialist travel management company for the global marine industry.

Hamburg Süd Reiseagentur – member of the Lufthansa City Center network – is one of the leading providers of cargo ship travel. The company, founded in 1963, has developed into one of the largest independent travel agencies in Hamburg in the field of business travel management, leisure cruises, cargo ship trips and events.

Following the acquisition, the team and management of Hamburg Süd Reiseagentur will transfer to ATPI, who are committed to retaining and growing the number of employees. For existing clients, it will be business as usual, with the same contacts, systems and relationships remaining in place. ATPI aims to grow the business in Germany and offer its marine and corporate travel technology platforms to the existing Hamburg Süd Reiseagentur client base.

Adam Knights, regional managing director Europe & Middle East at ATPI, commented:

‘The Hamburg region has been a strategic priority for ATPI, and we are delighted to have found the right partner at the right time. Our Nordic marine businesses in Norway and Denmark, and Southern European marine businesses in Greece and Cyprus have all highlighted the need to be physically present in Hamburg. The agency staff and their knowledge based on their historic ownership was a critical requirement for ATPI. We were particularly impressed with the corporate client base of Hamburg Süd Reiseagentur and believe existing clients will benefit from the expanded global reach of the ATPI footprint along with additional technology solutions.’

Mette Christensen, Senior Director, responsible for Hamburg Süd Reiseagentur at A.P. Moller – Maersk, added:

‘As part of the strategy of A.P. Moller – Maersk we are focusing our business fully on container transport and logistics, while we have been searching for a new strong owner for the Hamburg Süd Reiseagentur. I am very pleased that with ATPI we have found the right partner to secure a strong future for the management, staff and clients of Hamburg Süd Reiseagentur. ATPI’s marine travel expertise and the strategic focus of the business, will give the Reiseagentur an exciting and very professional new home, with significant opportunity to grow and prosper.’

It is ATPI’s intention to remain a member of the Lufthansa City Center network and further build on the current relationship, both in Germany as well as internationally.

The ATPI Group operates from 100+ offices worldwide, and has successful operations in corporate travel, corporate event management, online travel technology and specialist travel management for a number of key industries including the energy and shipping sectors.

Source: ATPI Group