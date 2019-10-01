Attack on Saudi oil facilities demonstrates drone threat

A combined drone and missile attack on the biggest Aramco oil processing facilities in Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq and Khurais severely crippled facilities that produced 5.7 million barrels of oil per day.

The game to determine who was responsible for this attack is ongoing. On the one hand, Saudi Arabia and the United States point at Iran as the mastermind behind the attack, for which Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility. On the other hand, Iran warned the United States that it is ready to respond to any action over its alleged involvement. In the middle, the Chinese government called for restraint.

US President Donald Trump expressed on Twitter that the United States was “locked and loaded” on a possible culprit and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo unequivocally accused Iran on the same media, without specifying details on Tehran involvement.

The Houthis have claimed responsibility for several drone attacks against high-value targets in Yemen and an oil refinery adjacent to Riyadh. The attack on the Aramco oil facilities is different. Western military analysts aired doubts that a “ragtag” militia could plan and carry out sophisticated aerial drone strikes.

The drones employed in previous strikes claimed by the Houthis were identical to the Iranian-built Ababil T model. While the Iranian drone is not as technologically advanced as its Western counterparts, it is relatively inexpensive and can be assembled using off-the-shelf components.

The May and August drone strikes carried out by the Houthis against Aramco oil refineries could be considered a dress rehearsal to probe Saudi aerial defences before a much broader and brazen attack against Aramco oil facilities. Doubts on the legitimacy of the Houthis claim persist.

What these attacks have in common is that the drone is one of the easiest parts of the equation to obtain. Other elements required to carry out drone strikes include advanced scouting and planning, deep knowledge of the objective to pinpoint weak links in the defence and the ability to identify high-value targets to cause the greatest damage within the warhead’s weight limits.

Satellite images provided by the US government show 19 damaged facilities. The recovered wreckage indicate the drone attack was compounded by cruise missiles. If properly salvaged, the circuit board of the attacking unmanned aerial vehicles could be used to trace the source of the attack.

The attack equation requires a reliable and fast communication link between the controller and the drone. These variables could not be easily mastered by small groups such as the Houthis, without the support of a large, sophisticated and well-funded intelligence organisation with effective command-and control structures.

The attack against the Saudis’ most important refining facility showcased the efficiency and effectiveness of drones as an inexpensive attack platform. This is the definition of asymmetric warfare.

At the same time, opportunities for retaliation are not only related to the proportional use of force but it is equally important to determine beyond doubt who was responsible for the attack. In an era of transitional uncertainty, the narrative of a “ragtag” militia turning overnight into a highly skilled armed drone specialist has not been well received by analysts.

Evidence is mounting, however, that an attack of this magnitude required the assistance of a state actor. The only certainty is related to ripple effects that this kind of drone attack is having in the financial and social spheres.

The widespread economic ramifications of the sudden surge on the oil price by 14.6% a barrel the day after the attack are affecting countries far from the Middle East. Just minutes following the attack the oil price spiked 20%, adjusting to an increase of 8% from the price before the attack.

An interesting path to be explored in the search for a culprit could be linked to financial vehicles shorting in the financial market oil-related stocks just before the attack. At the same time, attention generated by anonymous drone attacks increases the chance of unnecessary panic among the general public.

The unmistakable buzzing sound of the drone’s propeller is the forbearer of an immediate strike. The unnerving buzzing sound that is associated with impending death from above has been used before. For example, the German dive-bomber Ju 87 Stuka employed a siren to affect the morale of anti-aircraft units during the Second World War.

After having claimed responsibility for the attack, a Houthi military spokesman announced that several other targets had been identified in the territory of the Saudi coalition’s allies, including the United Arab Emirates.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz stressed that the attack was not exclusively aimed at Saudi Arabia but against the global economy because the Aramco oilfield is an important cog of the globalisation machine.

At the same time, the perception from the Trump administration is to avoid becoming entangled in a military confrontation in the area. The United States has achieved energy independence and Trump has stated how this kind of attack is a global problem that must be addressed by a broad coalition.

One predictable outcome is that a significant portion of the Saudis’ $51 billion defence budget is going to be reoriented towards the developing anti-drone capabilities.

If the drone menace is not addressed in an appropriate manner both on defence grounds and in an international regulatory framework, the last word on drone attacks will not be related to another bombing of oil fields or even a civilian high-value target such as an international airport; instead, it will be linked to a declaration of war.

