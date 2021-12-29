Attempts to disrupt Nord Stream 2 project bound to fail — deputy PM

Ukraine will not be able to undermine the Nord Stream 2 project, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told the RBC media outlet on Wednesday.

“We believe that this project cannot be disrupted. It was created in line with all requirements of the law,” the deputy prime minister noted.

Novak also pointed out that there were numerous challenges, nevertheless, the process was underway and assured that gas would be delivered to Europe via this pipeline.

About the project

The construction of Nord Stream 2 was fully completed on September 10, 2021. To start pumping gas, the pipeline operator needs to get approval from the German regulator. The certification has now been suspended, the operator Nord Stream 2 AG, headquartered in Switzerland, needs to register a subsidiary in Germany.

This week, the Federal Network Agency of Germany announced that a decision on the certification of the Nord Stream 2 operator will not be made in the first half of 2022.

Russia has repeatedly stressed that Nord Stream 2 is a commercial project and is being implemented together with European partners.

Source: TASS