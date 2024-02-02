Auramarine Appoints New Vice President Of Sales For Asia

Auramarine Ltd, the leading fuel supply systems pioneer for the marine, process and power industries has announced the appointment of Björn Ekblad as the new Vice President of Sales for Asia.

Officially effective from July 1, 2024, Björn Ekblad will begin transitioning into the new role from February. He will be based in Shanghai, China. Mr Ekblad will have primary responsibility for overseeing the sales of Auramarine’s Lifecycle Services offering in the Asia Pacific market. Auramarine’s Lifecycle Services offering ensures the ongoing integrity, high performance and efficiency of customers’ fuel supply and auxiliary systems throughout their entire lifetimes. This includes design, delivery and implementation, through to proactive maintenance, modernisation and upgrades, as well as the on-demand provision of spare parts on a global basis and ongoing training.

Björn Ekblad has significant experience having worked in sales within the Asia region for more than ten years. He will report directly to Auramarine’s CEO John Bergman, as well as collaborating closely with Auramarine Asia’s General Manager Arto Savolainen.

The development follows Auramarine’s recent investment in growth within the Asia region. In 2023, the company expanded its operations in China, moving to a new state-of-the-art facility in Shanghai. In line with the global energy transition, the new factory comprises a separate manufacturing line for its new methanol fuel supply unit. As well as being more energy efficient, the facility has the capability to increase production capacity, enabling shorter lead times, more R&D and an enhanced service offering for customers in Asia and on a global basis.

John Bergman, CEO at Auramarine, said: “We are delighted that Björn has taken on this new position within Auramarine. He has the experience and a proven track record in driving sales and customer relationships, which makes him the ideal person to lead our sales efforts in what is such an important region for the company. We recognise that our customers face many challenges in navigating the transition within their sectors. Building closer relationships with them, supporting them in managing this change and delivering exceptional value is central to helping them seize new opportunities, as well as growing our own business. We have full confidence in Björn’s capabilities to lead our sales team to new successes and deliver against our ambitious growth objectives.”

Source: Auramarine Ltd