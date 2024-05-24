Auramarine appoints Tuomas Häkkinen as Director Business Line Projects to drive growth and boost Auramarine’s ambitious targets in the maritime sector

Auramarine Ltd, the leading fuel supply systems pioneer for the marine, process and power industries, has today announced the appointment of Tuomas Häkkinen as the Director Business Line Projects. This strategic addition to the leadership team marks a significant step forward in enhancing the company’s market presence, customer engagement, and sustainability efforts in the maritime sector.

Mr. Häkkinen holds a master’s degree in Naval Architecture and Maritime Engineering from Aalto University. With more than 10 years of customer-centric experience in services, sales, account management and business development, Mr. Häkkinen’s extensive background includes key roles at NAPA, the leading provider of maritime software, services, and data analysis.

This appointment comes at a pivotal time for Auramarine, as the company continues to expand its offerings and strengthen its position as one of the leading providers of future fuel supply systems, including methanol and ammonia. With Mr. Häkkinen at the helm of the sales and projects team, Auramarine is well-positioned to accelerate its growth, deliver exceptional value to its customers, and achieve its sustainability goals.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tuomas Häkkinen to our team,” says John Bergman, CEO of Auramarine Ltd. “His in-depth knowledge of the marine sector and exceptional leadership skills will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and deliver high-quality fuel systems and maritime applications to our customers. Additionally, his commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly with our company’s goals of reducing our environmental footprint and promoting sustainable practices in supporting the maritime industry to meet its decarbonisation targets.”

In his new role, Mr. Häkkinen will be responsible for overseeing all sales in the projects business line, developing and implementing sales strategies, and strengthening relationships with key customers in the marine sector. He will also play a critical role in identifying new market opportunities and driving the company’s expansion into new business areas.

“I am excited to join Auramarine and lead the sales team at a time when the business dynamics of the whole marine sector are changing,” says Tuomas Häkkinen, Director Business Line Projects of Auramarine Ltd. “I look forward to working closely with our talented team to build on the company’s strong foundation and drive our mission of delivering cutting-edge, sustainable fuel and auxiliary systems that meet the highest standards of performance and reliability.”

Source: Auramarine Ltd