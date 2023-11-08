Auramarine’s Signs Distributor Agreement With THB Verhoef For Afe Solution To Enhance Fuel Efficiency

Auramarine, the leading provider of fuel supply systems for the marine, power and process industries, today announced a representative agreement with the Dutch company THB Verhoef.

The agreement will see THB Verhoef become an official sales agent and distributor for the Benelux region and Greece, selling and promoting Auramarine’s newly launched Auramarine Fuel Economiser (AFE) solution, including spare parts and installation services.

Commenting on the announcement, John Bergman, CEO, Auramarine said:

“Like Auramarine, THB Verhoef has a long history and experience of successfully serving the maritime industry with an innovative and customer-driven approach. – Like us, they understand the pressures that ship owners and operators face in increasing operational efficiencies, reducing costs and emissions and meeting increasingly complex regulatory requirements. – We are confident that they will be able to provide us with excellent support in taking our new AFE solution to market and helping our customers overcome these challenges and to thrive.

“As the largest stockist for Europe’s leading Original Equipment Manufacturers for spare parts, Auramarine’s AFE solution perfectly complements our offering. – We very much look forward to working closely with them and the wider industry to bring this important solution to market at such an important time for shipping,” said Adriaan Verhoef, CEO, THB Verhoef.

Auramarine AFE is a data collection solution that enables ship owners and operators to proactively analyse and identify where fuel consumption and emissions can be reduced, delivering savings of between 5% and 20%. – The AFE monitors and measures the entire fuel consumption of vessels across a whole fleet, collecting data from fuel and power-related systems on board. It also reduces complexities and makes data collection easy for accurate reporting purposes in line with environmental regulations such as the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII).

The AFE is an independent system and can be applied to any vessel regardless of the engine or fuel supply system that it is using. It can be integrated into most onboard systems and can be retrofitted in as little as two days.

Source: Auramarine