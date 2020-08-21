Aurora Tankers Takes Delivery Of First Of A Series Of Eight 49,000 Dwt Imo 2 Mr – Maritime Comity

Aurora Tankers, a wholly owned subsidiary of IMC Industrial Group (IMC), launches first of its eight newbuildings – Maritime Comity today. The remaining seven newbuildings are scheduled to be delivered from September this year and until fourth quarter of 2021.

The series will be operated in the Aurora Tankers Pool, bringing the total MR fleet to 22 vessels.

Mr Frederik Guttormsen, Senior Director, Shipping, IMC Industrial Group (IMCIG) commented: “Aurora Tankers’ first newbuilding in this series of eight supports our strategy of growth and will continue to improve our service offering to our customers. The series will be operated in our Aurora Tankers pool, strengthening our position as a leading IMO 2 MR operator. Congratulations to everyone involved.”

He added: “We appreciate CSSC Shipping and their efforts in completion of this first delivery during these challenging times caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. We are looking forward to further strengthening our partnership in the years ahead.”

Maritime Comity is currently the largest zinc coated MR equipped with exhaust gas cleaning system in the market. It is fitted with nitrogen inert gas system to ensure longer life of coating and reduced cleaning costs. It is also installed with shore-based online ship performance monitoring system to enhance ship operation and management quality. The eco and modern design allow for large cubic to maximize cargo loads with low specific gravity. Each ship also comes with fitted scrubber and with a shallow draft design allowing for maximum flexibility for trading and operations.

Source: IMC Industrial Group