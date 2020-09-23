Aust., Brazilian iron ore shipments down 8.8%

The total volume of iron ore dispatched to global destinations from the 19 ports and 16 mining companies in Australia and Brazil reversed down over September 14-20 after one-week gain, falling 8.8% or 2.3 million tonnes on week to 24 million tonnes, with both countries posting declines, according to Mysteel’s weekly tracking.

Over the survey period, the Australian iron ore shipments from its ten ports bound for global destinations reversed down by 585,000 tonnes or 3.2% on week to 17.6 million tonnes, and Brazil shipped 6.4 million tonnes of iron ore from its nine ports worldwide, which reversed down more substantially by 1.73 million tonnes.

Source: Mysteel