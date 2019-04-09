Australia NWS condensate exports face delays since end-March – sources

Australia’s North West Shelf (NWS) condensate exports have been experiencing delays of about a week from end-March after a cyclone briefly shut the port of Dampier, trade sources said on Monday

* A cargo scheduled to load in the last week of March has been pushed to April 6-7, one of the sources said

* Loading dates for the eight cargoes for April and May now Stand 1-9 days later than the original schedule, he said

* The port of Dampier was re-opened on March 27

* NWS operator Woodside said it does not comment on loading schedules

* “We are back to normal activities following Cyclone Veronica and there has been no impact on our previous production guidance,” a company spokeswoman said in an e-mail

* Four cargoes are scheduled to load in June, same as the Previous month, the sources said

Seller Volume Loading date MIMI 650KB June 4-8 BHP 650KB June 11-15 Woodside 650KB June 18-22 BP 650KB June 25-29

