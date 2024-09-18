Australia reaches trade deal with UAE to boost agriculture exports, investment

Australia said on Tuesday it had reached a trade deal with the United Arab Emirates that would remove tariffs for about 99% of Australian products, and result in savings of A$135 million ($91 million) in the first year.

The UAE is Australia’s largest trade and investment partner in the Middle East with bilateral trade worth A$9.9 billion last year, while two-way investment totalled A$20.6 billion.

“Under this trade agreement, Aussie exports are expected to increase by A$678 million per year, but this deal means more for Australia than just numbers,” Trade Minister Don Farrell said.

The deal includes a framework to boost investment by Abu Dhabi in critical minerals, while the mining industry will benefit with tariff cuts on alumina exports, Farrell said in a statement.

UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Thani Al Zeyoudi said in a post on X that both countries had agreed the terms of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement that “will secure a new era of cooperation and opportunity”.

Australia’s top exports to the UAE include meat, dairy, oil seeds, seafood, steel, nuts, honey, coal, chickpeas and lentils.

The deal is expected to become effective later this year.

The Australian Meat Industry Council welcomed the trade deal and said it would offer farmers greater access to a vital market for Australian beef, lamb, and goat meat.

