Australia set for bigger-than-expected wheat harvest, analysts say

Australia is likely to produce around 1 million metric tons more wheat this season than was estimated before the harvest began, with early results showing high yields, analysts said.

Australia is the world’s fourth-biggest wheat exporter and a large crop would add to global supply at a time when benchmark Chicago prices are near four-year lows.

The harvest is now around 15% to 20% complete, analysts said, with northernmost cropping zones cut and combines now moving southwards.

Eastern regions had plentiful rain throughout the growing season, but the west was drier and the south parched. Widespread frost also hit crops in September, leading many analysts to downgrade their production forecasts.

But early harvest data suggest output will exceed expectations.

“Numbers have been surprisingly good in New South Wales,” said Vitor Pistoia, an analyst at Rabobank in Sydney.

“Also, frost damage so far hasn’t been as bad as everyone expected,” he said, lifting his nationwide production estimate to 29 million tons from 27.5 million tons.

Yields in Western Australia are also slightly better than anticipated, analysts said. Southern regions yet to harvest have smaller crops than New South Wales or Western Australia.

An analyst with a major grain trader in Australia said he had raised his wheat harvest estimate in recent weeks to about 32 million tons from 30 million to 31 million tons previously.

“The main change is recognising how ridiculously good northern New South Wales is,” he said.

Broker and consultant IKON Commodities has added “at least half a million tons” to its forecast, said the company’s head of advisory services, Ole Houe.

“We’ve been saying 34 million tons for some time. It’s probably going to be 34.5 million tons, if not 35 million tons.”

Australia produced 26 million tons of wheat last season and an average of 29.8 million tons a year over the last five years, government data show.

Analysts said the large yields in New South Wales would dilute the protein content of the grain, lowering its quality profile.

“It’s a bigger crop so the percentage of higher protein wheat is smaller,” Houe said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Jamie Freed)