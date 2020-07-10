Australia ships record volume of iron ore to China in June

Australia’s shipments of iron ore to China from the world’s top export hub of Port Hedland climbed to a record of 46.2 million tonnes in June, data from the port authority showed on Friday.

Shipments rose by 7% from May’s figure of 43.18 million tonnes, and were up by 10% from the same month last year, the data showed.

Port Hedland is used by three of Australia’s top four iron ore miners: BHP Group,, Fortescue Metals Group and Gina Rinehart’s Roy Hill.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)