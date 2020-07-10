Australia ships record volume of iron ore to China in June

Recent News

  

Australia’s shipments of iron ore to China from the world’s top export hub of Port Hedland climbed to a record of 46.2 million tonnes in June, data from the port authority showed on Friday.

Shipments rose by 7% from May’s figure of 43.18 million tonnes, and were up by 10% from the same month last year, the data showed.

Port Hedland is used by three of Australia’s top four iron ore miners: BHP Group,, Fortescue Metals Group and Gina Rinehart’s Roy Hill.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

