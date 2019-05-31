Australian APW wheat prices rebound as drought persists

The Australian Premium White wheat price jumped $17.50/mt from it’s lowest point of the year on May 10 to $244.50/mt FOB Kwinana on May 30, fueled by a widespread dry spell across the wheat belt in Australia, according to S&P Global Platts data.

The weather forecast for the next three months indicates below average winter rainfall for much of eastern, southeastern and western Australia, according to the winter climate outlook issued May 30 by the Bureau of Meteorology.

“With more cloud-free days and nights expected, there is an increased risk of frost in susceptible areas,” the bureau said in a statement.

The rapid price increase has spooked market participants with domestic markets being bid up by panicked buyers, but offers were lacking as sellers are not willing to let go of cargoes in a rising market.

In the export market, flour millers in Southeast Asia, that are now less reliant on Australian milling wheat, have remained on the sidelines. However, end-users in north Asia that have an inelastic demand for Australian wheat have emerged to procure, fearing further price rise in the future, market sources said.

On Thursday, a buying group in South Korea booked a 50,000 mt combo cargo of Korean Australian Standand White noodle blend wheat, or KASW, at $241.50/mt FOB and Australian Hard Wheat with 11.5% protein, or AH2, at $256.50/mt FOB for arrival in the first half of September.

Source: Platts