Australian coal ship docks in China after a year at sea

An Australian coal ship has finally docked in China and delivered its cargo after nearly a year at sea.

The Jag Anand left the Port of Gladstone in Queensland on May 26 last year, with 174,000 tonnes of coal on board.

In mid-June last year it anchored off the Chinese port of Jingtang, before finally arriving there yesterday, the South China Morning Post reported.

Tensions between China and Australia saw ships stranded for months on end after imports were restricted.

In December, The Age reported crew members had not been allowed off the ship since January 2020 and their health was deteriorating as a consequence.

Last year, China announced it would restrict imports of Australian coal in favour of both local production and imports from other suppliers, in a move that threatens the $14 billion Australian export industry.

The action was among other trade sanctions that targeted Australian exporters after the Federal Government criticised Beijing’s handling of the pandemic.

Source: Channel Nine