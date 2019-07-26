Australian feed wheat makes comeback in Philippines as Black Sea loses competitiveness

Australia regained its competitive edge in the Philippines feed wheat market on the back of lower FOB prices and freight advantage, as its rivals from the Black Sea region battle shrinking crop from heat and dryness.

A feed buying group in the Philippines booked five 56,000-mt feed wheat cargoes from a major Australian supplier late on Wednesday, market sources said.

The prices concluded were heard at $242/mt CFR for October 1-21 shipment, $245/mt CFR for October 16-November 5 shipment, $241/mt CFR for October 30-November 19 shipment, $238/mt CFR for November 13-December 3 shipment and $237/mt CFR for November 27-December 17 shipment, according to multiple market participants.

The dip in prices for shipments from end October onwards show new crop Australian wheat being priced with an inverse structure due to harvest pressure kicking in from that period.

Meanwhile, the lowest offer from the Black Sea was at $228-$228.50/mt CFR for September 16-October 6 shipment period, according to the tender lineups seen by S&P Global Platts.

Accounting for the 7% import tax faced by Black Sea in the Philippines, Australian feed wheat was roughly $2-$2.5/mt cheaper on CFR basis for the first cargo.

On Tuesday, another feed buying group in the Philippines was the first to purchase from Australia after almost 2 months of buying from the Black Sea, S&P Global Platts trade data shows. The group bought 35,000 mt of Australian feed wheat from the same supplier at $242-$243/mt CFR for first half September shipment.

A private buyer in the Philippines has joined the feed wheat buying frenzy in the country on Thursday, issuing a buy tender for a 55,000 mt of feed wheat cargo for October 10-25, November 10-25, and December 10-25 shipments, according to market sources.

The firm Black Sea FOB prices, especially for feed wheat on anticipation of tighter supply for low protein in the 2019/20 harvest year, coupled with rising freight as IMO 2020 draws closer, have been proving Black Sea wheat to be increasingly uncompetitive in the Southeast Asian region over the last few weeks.

As grower retention remains strong in the Black Sea, multiple traders, unable to receive sufficient feed wheat offers at origination, have been pricing Black Sea feed wheat — which is low in protein content — at parity to 11.5% protein on CFR basis. Others have been indicating a $1-$2/mt discount relative to 11.5% protein wheat.

On the other hand, Australian wheat prices have trended lower as it struggled to compete internationally for several months.

S&P Global Platts assessed Australian Premium White wheat prices down $15/mt, or 6%, from May 30 at $229.50/mt FOB Kwinana on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, freight rates have also been inching up, with the longest voyages witnessing the biggest impact.

The Supramax freight to the Philippines from Western Australia is indicated at about $17-$18/mt, up $1-$2/mt in the last one month.

On the other hand, Supramax freight from Yuzhny, Ukraine, to Cigading, Indonesia, was up by $7/mt, or 24%, on the month to $36/mt Wednesday, S&P Global Platts data shows. The Supramax freight from the Black Sea to Philippines followed a similar upward trend, with few traders indicating the current freight rate for the route at $38-$40/mt, while others could only get rates above $40/mt.

Philippines is seeing increasing feed wheat import demand to meet growing population and changing diets towards more protein. Feed wheat consumption is estimated to have increased by 300,000 mt in 2018/19 marketing year, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

Source: Platts