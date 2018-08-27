Australian iron ore fines’ alumina, phosphorus levels seen rising long term

The typical specifications of Australia’s iron ore fines are changing, pointing to a long-term trend towards higher alumina and phosphorus and a slightly lower silica content in the world’s largest production region, according to a wide-ranging canvass of industry participants by S&P Global Platts.

Platts has received notifications from industry sources ranging from traders to miners and steel mills in recent weeks of changes to the typical specifications of Australia-origin medium grade iron ore fines containing 60-63.5% Fe.

The overall trend is for higher alumina and phosphorus content and slightly lower silica content, according to the industry feedback. This is important because these three elements are considered impurities in iron ore.

Changes in the specifications of major brands of iron ore fines are being reflected in rapid changes to brand differentials and the penalties certain impurities incur — or the premiums that product with lower impurity content can command.

Typical specifications are used by Platts in its IODEX and TSI-62% assessments. When a market participant reports a bid, offer or trade, Platts normalizes it using the brand’s typical specifications back to the IODEX/TSI-62% specification, to ensure the market is consistently valued.

For August loadings onwards, BHP’s three medium grade fines brands — Newman High Grade Fines or NHGF, Mining Area C Fines or MACF and Jimblebar Fines or JMBF — saw their typical specifications change slightly from a year earlier. NHGF’s typical alumina content increased to 2.3% from 2.2% a year earlier, MACF’s alumina content increased to 2.25% from 2.20% and its phosphorus content increased to 0.09% from 0.085%, and JMBF’s alumina content increased to 3% from 2.9%.

On the back of consistent feedback from market participants across the supply chain, Platts also increased the typical phosphorus content considered in Pilbara Blend Fines — Rio Tinto’s flagship medium grade iron ore fines product — to 0.0925% from 0.09%.

This higher level of phosphorus impurity did not appear to cause much concern among end-users.

“Most Chinese mills, especially those in North China, are able to use higher phosphorous ores in blast furnaces and it will not impact the daily production much. However, higher impurities lead to lower value-in-use for the iron ore fines, which should be reflected ultimately in the price,” one steel mill procurement source said.

PBF’s alumina content also edged higher in the second quarter. Certificates of analysis from some market sources indicated its alumina content was in the range of 2.3%-2.5% during this period for some cargoes; Rio Tinto took measures to reduce the alumina content in PBF by stripping out a blendstock with higher alumina content, RTX Fines, and selling this product on its own.

“With less RTX Fines used in PBF blending, PBF’s alumina content came back to 2.2%-2.3%,” a second end-user source said earlier in the third quarter.

CHANGING SPECIFICATIONS, NEW ASSESSMENTS

Platts changed its IODEX specification on January 2 after significant market consultation and after providing the market with a long notice period. Platts IODEX specification changed then to 2.25% alumina from 2% and to 0.09% phosphorus from 0.075%.

Projections indicated that further increases in the alumina and phosphorus contents of Australia-origin ores were likely.

Higher alumina content in Australia-origin medium grade fines has not been matched by increased supply of low alumina ores from Brazil. In addition, China-origin low alumina content concentrates have been produced in lower quantity this year due to environmental policies.

The confluence of these factors has brought about record penalties for higher alumina content in medium grade fines ores containing 60%-63.5% Fe.

Platts alumina differential for medium grade fines iron ore containing 1-2.5% alumina hit a record high $8.70/1% on July 17. While the differential has since softened into a range of $7-$8/1% in August to date, it remains considerably higher than at the start of the year, when the assessment on January 2 stood at $1.80/1%.

Continued increases in the typical alumina content of Australian-origin ores has led some market participants to believe these changes in alumina penalties are structural.

The rapid changes in brand relativities has prompted Platts to announce the launch of brand assessments for the five largest medium grade iron ore fines products traded on the CFR Qingdao route.

On September 3, Platts will start assessing PBF, NHGF, MACF, JMBF and Brazilian Blend Fines – BRBF.

Source: Platts