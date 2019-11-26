Australian iron ore imports declined in October

Imports of iron ore and concentrate from Australia to China decreased by 9.4% from a month earlier and by 1.25% from a year earlier, to 53.99 million mt in October.

China imported 24.05 million mt of iron ore and concentrate from Brazil in October, up 1.82% on the month and up 9.46% on the year, according to the latest data from China Customs.

South Africa was China’s third largest source of imports last month, accounting for more than 4 million mt of the imports, 60.3% higher from a year earlier.

Customs data in early November showed that China’s overall iron ore imports trended lower in October after three consecutive months of increase, falling 6.5% from September and posted 92.86 million mt.

