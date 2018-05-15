Australian wheat lowest in Iraq’s 50,000 T wheat tender

Wheat from Australia was offered at the lowest price of $309 a tonne c&f in Iraq’s tender to purchase a minimum 50,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat, which closed on Monday, European traders said.

No purchase has yet been made in the tender from Iraq’s trade ministry, which sought U.S., Canadian or Australian origin only, and offers are still being considered, traders said.

Traders said the following c&f offers were made: CBH: Australian 50,000 tonnes $309 Saif: Australian 50,000 tonnes $327 Cargill: Australian 100,000 tonnes $324 and United States 100,000 tonnes $328.50 and Canadian 100,000 $324.50 ADM: Australian 50,000 tonnes $311.68 and Australian 50,000 tonnes $314.29 and United States 50,000 tonnes $319.99 and United States 50,000 tonnes $323.83 Hanalico: Canadian 50,000 tonnes $315.53 Ameropa: Australian 50,000 tonnes $317.17 and United States 50,000 tonnes $324.87 Tiryaki: United States 50,000 tonnes $324.75 and Australian 50,000 tonnes $316

The offers must remain valid until May 20.

Iraq does not always accept the lowest offers in its tenders.

In its last reported purchase on April 19, Iraq’s trade bought 100,000 tonnes of wheat of Australian origin at $298 a tonne c&f.

Iraq has been increasing local purchases of wheat despite this year’s drought.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman)