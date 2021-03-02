Australian wheat production to fall 25% as La Nina eases

Australian wheat production will fall 25% next season as farmers reduce acreage and yields fall after rains caused by La Nina ease, Australia’s chief commodity forecaster said on Tuesday.

Australian wheat output is on course to hit a record 33.34 million tonnes this year after La Nina soaked the east coast.

The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) said acreage and yields would fall as dry weather returns across much of the country.

As a result, wheat production during the 2021/22 season is expected to total 25 million tonnes, a drop of 25%, ABARES said.

The forecast comes weeks before wheat sowing starts across large areas of the country.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Edmund Blair)