Australia’s Aurizon aims to fill 80 million mt/year of expiring coal contract capacity

Australian rail operator Aurizon is working towards filling around 80 million mt of contract capacity on its Central Queensland Coal Network, which is due to expire over the next few years, the company said Thursday.

“Our business is tailoring solutions to meet specific customer requirements and we are seeking early negotiations where this makes sense to do so,” the company said.

The situation provides some challenges for Aurizon, Australian stockbroker and investment bank Morgans’ analyst, Nathan Lead said in a note Wednesday.

“Our concern is the re-contracting of about 80 million mt coal haulage expiring across FY20-23, with downside even if these contracts are retained as their current pricing is at ‘boom time prices’,” he said, adding that the firm assumes pricing on these re-contracted volumes reduces by 30%.

Morgans also forecast that Aurizon’s network railings will rise to 246 million mt/year for 2019, up from 230 million mt/year the year prior. It then forecasts 248 million mt/year for 2020, and 249 million mt/year for 2021 to 2026.

Aurizon said its own forecasts through 2026 are not available, but noted that it expects 234 million mt/year of coal to be railed on the CQCN in fiscal 2018-2019.

“In terms of volume forecasts more broadly, Aurizon’s consistent view is that we expect demand side growth of 1-2% for both coal types over the next decade fueled by steel and energy growth in Asia,” it said.

CQCN is Australia’s largest export coal rail network. It comprises four major coal systems and one connecting system serving Queensland’s Bowen Basin region: Newlands, Goonyella, Blackwater and Moura with Goonyella Abbot Point Expansion the connecting system link. It connects more than 50 mines to five export ports.

