Australia’s Fortescue posts 4% rise in first-quarter iron ore shipments

Australia’s Fortescue FMG.AX reported a 4% risein its first quarter shipments on Thursday, boosted by strong performance at its Iron Bridge project.

The world’s fourth-largest iron ore miner shipped 47.7 million tonnes of iron ore for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 45.9 million tonnes shipped a year ago, and exceeded a Visible Alpha consensus of 47.4 million tonnes.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Echha Jain and Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)