Australia’s Gladstone LNG plant sells cargo for June loading -sources

10/06/2020

Australia’s Gladstone liquefied natural gas (LNG) production plant has sold a cargo for loading in June, two industry sources said on Wednesday.

The cargo, which is for loading in the second half of June, was sold to Total, one of the sources said.

It was likely awarded at close to $2 per million British thermal units on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, the second source said.

Details of the deal could not immediately be confirmed.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

