Australia’s iron ore exports to China down 24% in November – report

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported yesterday that export of domestic goods in November 2021 increased by $691m (2%) compared to October 2021 and amounted to $43,859m.

However, according to the report, exports of metal ores and minerals from Australia in November were down by $173m (-2%) and amounted to $11,275m.

Similarly, exports of coal, coke and briquettes from Australia were down by $362m (-5%) at $7,255m, and exports of other mineral fuels were down by $53m (-1%) at $6,877m.

On the other hand, ABS pointed out that exports of metals (excluding non-monetary gold) from Australia were up by $263m (28%) in November 2021 and amounted to $1,204m.

However, exports of non-monetary gold from Australia were down by $325m (-14%) in November and amounted to $1,972m.

More importantly, according to the report, exports of iron ore fines from Australia to China fell by $1,158m or 24% in November 2021 compared to the previous month, whereas exports of iron ore lumps to China were down by $64m or 4%.

