Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Dry Bulk Market / Australia’s Port Hedland iron ore exports to China dip in September

Australia’s Port Hedland iron ore exports to China dip in September

in Dry Bulk Market,Port News 10/10/2020

Iron ore shipments to China from Australia’s Port Hedland fell 1% in September from a month earlier, data from the Pilbara Ports Authority showed on Friday.

Iron ore exports to China from Port Hedland in September fell to 39.74 million tonnes from 40.16 million tonnes in August, but rose from 36.05 million tonnes a year earlier.

Total iron ore shipments from Port Hedland slipped to 45.57 million tonnes in September from 46.02 million tonnes in August but rose from 41.97 million tonnes in Sept 2019.

Port Hedland is used by three of Australia’s top four iron ore miners, namely BHP Group BHP.AX, Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX and Gina Rinehart’s Roy Hill.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Edmund Blair)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software