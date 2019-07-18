Australia’s Port Hedland iron ore shipments to China jump 11% in June

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total annual throughput of 697.2 million tonnes (Mt) for the 2018/19 financial year. This result is a less than 1% change (decrease of 2.06 million tonnes) from last year’s record annual throughput. In June 2019, Pilbara Ports Authority achieved a total monthly throughput of 64Mt, a 1% increase on the same month in 2018.

Iron ore throughput for June 2019 increased 2% from June 2018, to 60.2Mt.

Total iron ore throughput for 2018/19 was 647.8Mt, a 1% decrease on 2017/18.

Port of Port Hedland

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a total annual throughput of 513.3Mt, a decrease of 1% from the previous year.

Annual iron ore exports totalled 506.6Mt, less than a 1% decrease (2.3 million tonnes) from 2017/18.

The June monthly throughput at the Port of Port Hedland was 49.2Mt, of which 48.9Mt was iron ore exports. The monthly throughput was a 2% increase from June 2018. Iron ore exports for June increased by 3% from June 2018.

June imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 187,000 tonnes, an increase of 8% from the same month in 2018.

Port of Dampier

The Port of Dampier delivered a total annual throughput 172.9Mt, which was a 2% decrease from the previous year.

Annual iron ore exports totalled 141.2Mt, which was a 3% decrease from last financial year.

In June the Port of Dampier delivered a total monthly throughput of 13.8Mt which was a decrease of 6% from June 2018. Iron ore exports for June totalled 11.3Mt which was a 5% decrease on last financial year.

Imports for the year totalled 1.1Mt, an increase of 10% from the previous year. June 2019 imports totalled 86,000 tonnes, a 29% increase.

Source: Pilbara Ports Authority