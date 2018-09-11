Australia’s Port Hedland iron ore shipments to China rise nearly 10 percent in August

Pilbara Ports Authority announces another shipping record as part of its August 2018 shipping figures. A new 24 hour throughput record was recorded over two tides and 14 vessels, on 22 and 23 August 2018. The new record of 2,478,219 tonnes was 79,796 tonnes more than the previous record of 2,398,423 tonnes, recorded on 2 June 2018. Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 58.4 million tonnes (Mt) for the month of August 2018. This was an increase of one per cent from the same month in 2017.

The Port of Port Hedland delivered a monthly throughput of 43.2Mt. This was a decrease of one per cent from August 2017. Iron ore exports from the Port of Port Hedland totalled 42.4Mt, a decrease of one per cent from August 2017. Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 111,000 tonnes, a decrease of 20 per cent in the same month in 2017. The Port of Dampier delivered a total monthly throughput of 14.4Mt, which was unchanged from August 2017. Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 76,000 tonnes, a decrease of 15 per cent from the same month in 2017.

Source: Pilbara Ports Authority