Australia’s Port Hedland iron ore shipments to China slip in October

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 56.5 million tonnes (Mt) for the month of October 2019. This throughput was a 2% decrease compared to the same month in 2018. The total throughput for the 2019/20 financial year to date is 232Mt, which is an increase of less than 1% from the same time last year.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 42.5Mt, of which 42Mt was iron ore exports. The monthly throughput was a 4% increase from October 2018. Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 225,000 tonnes, an increase of 37% from the same month in 2018. The Port of Dampier delivered a total monthly throughput of 12.9Mt, a decrease of 16% from October 2018. Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 89,000 tonnes, an increase of 2% from the same month in 2018.

Source: Pilbara Ports Authority