Australia’s Prelude LNG project ships first LPG cargo

Australia’s Prelude FLNG shipped out its first LPG cargo this week, according to Japanese explorer Inpex, a stakeholder in the project, and cFlow, S&P Global Platts trade flow software, making it the second supply source from the country after steady LPG shipments began in 2018 from the Ichthys project.

The cargo was lifted aboard the 84,000 cu m VLGC Secreto, which arrived at the Prelude terminal on Sunday and departed fully laden on Wednesday, bound for Yeosu, South Korea, where it is due to arrive on August 1, Platts cFlow showed.

An Inpex spokesman on Wednesday confirmed the first LPG shipment on an LPG tanker from the Prelude project, but declined to elaborate on the seller and the buyer of the cargo.

The FLNG facility, located 475 km from Broome in Western Australia, is operated by Shell with a 67.5% stake, while Inpex holds a 17.5% stake, South Korea’s Kogas 10% and Taiwan’s CPC Corp. 5%.

Traders said the first cargo was likely lifted by Shell, as Inpex only lifts one cargo per year, but this was not confirmed by Shell or Inpex.

Before this, Shell lifted its third condensate cargo from Prelude in early July, which together with the loading of the first LPG cargo signals that production from the project is stabilizing after a shaky start earlier this year, according to trade sources and Platts data.

The first Prelude LNG cargo was shipped in mid-June to customers in Asia, Platts reported earlier.

Once steady-state operations are reached, it is expected an offtake carrier a week will visit the Prelude FLNG facility to offload LNG, LPG or condensate.

The Prelude project has a production capacity of 3.6 million mt/year of LNG, 1.3 million mt/year of condensate and 0.4 million mt/year of LPG.

The new LPG supplies from Australia are adding to the growing volumes flowing to global markets, where Chinese demand is rising and seeking alternative supplies amid US-China trade tensions that have stopped Chinese imports of US LPG due to high tariffs.

The nearby Ichthys project, Australia’s largest condensate project with a capacity to pump 100,000 b/d of oil equivalent of condensate and 1.6 million mt/year of LPG, involves piping gas from the Ichthys field in the Browse Basin in northwestern Australia to the onshore liquefaction plant near Darwin, which has a capacity of 8.9 million mt/year of LNG.

Since the first cargo was shipped from Ichthys last October to China’s Yantai Wanhua, about 13 VLGCs had departed from the terminal up to July, with destinations including China, Japan, Vietnam, South Korea and Indonesia, cFlow showed.

Source: Platts