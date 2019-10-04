Australia’s Santos sells Van Gogh crude for Nov at higher premium -sources

Australian oil and gas producer Santos Ltd has sold a cargo of Van Gogh crude at a premium of around $13 a barrel to dated Brent to an oil major via a spot tender, two trade sources said on Friday

* The 300,000-barrel cargo was offered for Nov. 21-25

* Prior to this, an October-loading Van Gogh crude cargo was traded at a premium of about $8 a barrel to dated Brent due to a quality issue, dropping from more than $12 a barrel for a September-loading cargo

* Van Gogh and other Australian heavy sweet crudes have been selling at strong premiums over the past several months, supported by strong demand from traders who are buying the grades for blending into marine fuels to meet new shipping rules on lower sulphur content that start in January 2020

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Shu Zhang; Editing by Tom Hogue)