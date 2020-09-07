Australia’s wheat could be in strong demand following small crops in the US, France and the UK

Australian producers could be in the box seat to reap the benefits of a global shortage of high-quality, high-value wheat.

The generic wheat futures prices remain stubbornly low, but it is hoped there will be strong demand for high-protein Australian wheat on the back of what was expected to be the highest production levels in eastern Australia for at least three years.

Internationally, it was a different story.

In the United States, the smallest wheat crop in a century has been planted as farmers turned their backs on the crop in the hope they could make more money planting soybeans or corn.

Steve Mercer from US Wheat Associates, based in Washington DC said it is pure economics.

“The US used to be the world leaders in wheat production, but the price that export customers are willing to pay doesn’t justify our farmers growing it,” he said.

“Russia, India and more importantly, China, are increasingly taking control of world wheat production as they can grow larger volumes with a much lower cost per hectare.

“China now grows more than half the world’s wheat but they consume all of it domestically or store it.”

European wheat production slumps

In the United Kingdom, the wheat crop was the lowest it has been for 40 years.

Amy Reynolds, Senior Economist with the International Grains Council in London said a dry start then a very wet winter followed by dry and hot conditions were topped off with a wet harvest.

“It was like a perfect storm in the UK this year, just about everything that could go wrong, did go wrong,” she said.

“The same thing happened in France as they have been struggling with drought for some time and their crop volumes are well down.

“You have to remember that France is the European Union’s largest exporter of wheat, so a lower French crop means quality wheat for world demand has to be sourced from somewhere else.

“Russian, Chinese and Indian wheat is, by and large, of lower quality — so that could see Australia with a few export opportunities.”

Steve Mercer agreed there was a shift from the old guard to the new guard of Russia and China.

“Normally a small crop in the US, France and the UK would see prices for wheat futures rise, and rise substantially, but not this year,” he said.

“The sheer volume of wheat, albeit of lower quality, in Russia and China is holding the price lower.”

Uncertainty over China

Steve Mercer believed there was uncertainty over the amount of wheat being stored in China and how it was intended to be used.

“We really don’t know how much is being stored and whether that wheat has been made unfit for human or animal consumption by poor storage conditions or vermin or pest attacks,” he said.

“We know that on some storage sites a lot of wheat has been dumped on the ground and covered by tarpaulins which is less than ideal.

“That is probably why the Chinese government is buying millions of tonnes of high quality bread and noodle wheat from the US and France this year.”

Ms Reynolds expected Australia to be in a good position to do what it had been trying to do in recent years.

“The Australian proximity to South-East Asia and the billions of hungry mouths to feed is where the hard, white, Australian high-protein wheat should be targeted for export,” she said.

“It looks like eastern Australia will have a good crop this year as well — the first one for three years.”

Meanwhile, the wheat price is staying stubbornly low at less than $300 per tonne and Australian growers may be disappointed with the price they get at the end of the harvest.

Tobin Gorey, commodity analyst with Commonwealth Bank, agreed that the heavyweights in the world wheat trade have shifted to China and Russia, away from the US and Europe.

“Particularly with Russia, they now produce one third of the wheat exports around the world and the US is now only about 10 per cent, when the US used to sell about 25 per cent,” he said.

Mr Gorey also said that Australia should focus on countries close by such as Indonesia and other South-East Asian countries, and the high-protein, high-quality wheat many Australian farmers grow is always sought after.

“And the current January price for new harvest wheat is around $284 a tonne, which is not great, but it is not bad if Australian wheat growers have what looks like it will be a pretty big crop in historical standards,” he said.

“The yields in Australia are looking good and that will push up grower profits, even with a flat price per tonne.”

Source: ABC