Austria continues to increase handling volumes at the Port of Hamburg

Last year, Austria was one of the countries to achieve a new record in the handling of goods in the Port of Hamburg. With an increase of twelve per cent and a throughput of 6.3 million tonnes, it is a new record. “At just over 323,000 TEU, container throughput is also slightly up on last year,” says Alexander Till, Representative Hafen Hamburg Marketing Austria, adding, “We can proudly report that we were able to achieve a record year in all areas, even in the exceptionally challenging year caused by Corona and the Russian war of aggression.”

One of the most important partners is voestalpine AG, one of the world’s leading steel and technology groups. Four years ago, it decided to import part of its raw materials via Hamburg. Last year, for voestalpine alone, around 2.9 million tonnes of iron ore and coal went to Austria via the Port of Hamburg. This corresponds to an increase of 27 percent.

The goods are mainly transported by rail. There are currently 146 weekly connections between Hamburg and Austria.

Source: Port of Hamburg