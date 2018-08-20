Austria’s Inflation Rises In July

Recent News

  

in World Economy News 20/08/2018

Austria’s consumer price inflation increased in July on higher fuel prices, Statistics Austria reported Friday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 2.1 percent in July from 2 percent in June. However, on a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent.

Transport cost advanced 3.8 percent and food and beverages prices climbed 2 percent. Housing and energy prices rose 2.2 percent.

EU harmonized inflation held steady at 2.3 percent in July. Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices fell 0.6 percent.
