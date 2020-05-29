Auto exports at Shanghai port nearly doubled since April

Shanghai Customs said that its automobile exports saw a year-on-year increase of 97.4 percent from April 1 to May 25.

About 33,500 vehicles were exported from the Shanghai port, accounting for 71.8 percent of the total of the country’s four major auto export ports, namely Tianjin, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Dalian, during the period.

The customs said timely warnings, smooth online clearance channels and streamlined on-site procedures have facilitated auto exports.

Source: Xinhua