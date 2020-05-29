Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / Auto exports at Shanghai port nearly doubled since April

Auto exports at Shanghai port nearly doubled since April

in Port News 30/05/2020

Shanghai Customs said that its automobile exports saw a year-on-year increase of 97.4 percent from April 1 to May 25.

About 33,500 vehicles were exported from the Shanghai port, accounting for 71.8 percent of the total of the country’s four major auto export ports, namely Tianjin, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Dalian, during the period.

The customs said timely warnings, smooth online clearance channels and streamlined on-site procedures have facilitated auto exports.
Source: Xinhua

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software