Automated port terminal in Qingdao handles 790,000 TEUs within first year

in Port News 14/05/2018

The fully automated container terminal at the Port of Qingdao, in east China’s Shandong Province, has handled over 790,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) within one year after its operation, the Qingdao Port Group said.

The automated terminal was put into operation on May 11, 2017 with an average loading effciency of 26.1 containers handled by a single crane per hour. A year later, its effciency has increased to 33.1 containers, 50 percent higher than the global average.

So far the port has opened 16 routes with a monthly throughput of 100,000 TEUs.

The port is considering opening more berths for business operations.
Source: Xinhua

