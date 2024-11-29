Autonomous shipping draws closer with HD Hyundai’s AIP certification

HD Hyundai’s autonomous and remote navigation technology for large vessels has received certification from Korean and Liberian authorities, paving the way for the future commercialization of unmanned ships.

The Korean shipbuilder said on Thursday that it applied the technology to a Liberian container ship with a capacity of 8,000 20-foot equivalent units (TEU) that earned approval in principle (AIP) from the Korean Register and the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry.

An AIP license verifies that the reviewed technology meets safety and feasibility standards for application.

In the demonstration, remote control was successful between the digital control center located at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ Ulsan headquarters and the digital convergence center at HD Hyundai’s Global Research & Development Center in Seongnam, Gyeonggi.

The test was particularly notable for showcasing the industry’s first technology for transferring remote control between multiple remote operation centers, which is crucial for long-distance voyages as it ensures continuity in remote operations.

HD Hyundai plans to commercialize its integrated remote control service utilizing autonomous navigation technologies from its subsidiary Avikus and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering.

“This certification has laid a crucial foundation for the commercialization of autonomous and remote navigation technology,” an HD Hyundai spokesperson said in a statement. “We will continue to proactively respond to global institutions and regulations, such as the International Maritime Organization, and take the lead in the international standardization of autonomous navigation technology.”

