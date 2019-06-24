Autonomous Vehicles In Ports: Expectations And Requirements

The Port Planning and Development Committee of the International Association of Ports and Harbors IAPH has asked itself what impact the development of autonomous vehicles will have on ports. How should ports, understood as the community of companies and organisations operating in them, prepare for the arrival of automated and autonomous vehicles?

What are the infrastructural requirements, what knowledge do port administrations and operators need in order to successfully master the challenges? And how can ports play a crucial role in developing and building an environment for autonomous vehicles?

The new study „Autonomous Vehicles‘ Impact on Port Infrastructure Requirements“, which the CML presented at the IAPH World Congress in China at the beginning of May, provides answers. The study gives a comprehensive and critical overview of the technology and development of autonomous vehicles in road, rail, air and sea transport. In addition, recommendations are given on how ports can prepare for future automated vehicles.

These include infrastructural and technological requirements, regulatory and data protection aspects as well as considerations for additional services and new business models. A fi rst overview can be downloaded from the CML website. The complete study is expected to be available there in autumn.

Source: Fraunhofer Center For Maritime Logistics And Services