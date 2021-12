Avance Gas Holding Ltd (“AGAS” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that we have entered into a Time Charter Agreement for a period of 2 years for the first dual fuel VLGC, Avance Polaris, to energy major TotalEnergies. The vessel is scheduled as planned for delivery ex-yard in South Korea in January 2022 and the time charter hire has a mechanism which gives both parties exposure to the market.

Source: Avance Gas