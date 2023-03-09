Aventra Group achieves a new Milestone in Security – after its recent ISO27001 certification, now it attains SOC2 compliance, Elevating Cybersecurity in Maritime Industry

Aventra Group announced that it has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, demonstrating its commitment to the highest standards of data security and privacy. This compliance is an addition to Aventra Group’s existing ISO27001 certification, making it one of the few companies in the maritime industry to attain both certification and compliance.

SOC 2 Type 2 is an auditing process that is independently done to guarantee that service providers safely maintain their customers’ data. After undergoing an audit in accordance with the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA) standards, Aventra Group’s security procedures, data protection methods, and privacy controls met the criteria of the standard.

The maritime industry has become a target for cyber threats in recent years, and Aventra Group’s SOC 2 Type 2 compliance signifies its unwavering commitment to securing its clients’ sensitive data and information. SOC 2 is a widely recognized cybersecurity standard that assesses an organization’s information security controls and policies against a comprehensive set of security principles, such as availability, confidentiality, processing integrity, and privacy.

“Aventra Group is proud to have achieved SOC 2 compliance, which demonstrates our commitment to data security and privacy,” said Ragbir Singh – Chief Service Delivery Officer, Aventra Group. “As a trusted provider of maritime software and technology solutions, it is our responsibility to ensure that our client’s data is safe and secure. We understand the importance of data security and privacy, especially in the maritime industry, and we will continue to invest in the best practices and technologies to maintain the highest level of cybersecurity.”

Aventra Group’s SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is a testament to its dedication to providing its clients with a secure and reliable platform to support their business operations. The company’s adherence to the SOC 2 standard demonstrates its commitment to protecting its clients’ information and ensuring their trust.

“We believe that our SOC2 certification and commitment to data privacy and security will help to build stronger relationships with our customers, partners and stakeholders,” said Juan Jose Gil – Chief Innovation Officer, Aventra Group. “We are proud to have achieved this milestone and look forward to continuing to provide our customers with the highest level of service and security in the industry.”

Source: Aventra Group