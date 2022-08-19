Aviation and Shipping: So Close, Yet So Far

Darren Biddlecombe, Senior Aviation Analyst, revisits our previous article on Vessels versus Aircraft, looking further into the similarities and differences between Aviation and Shipping. This article explores the value changes, geographical operational restrictions, tracking systems and maintenance checks for both assets since January 2020. You can read the full piece here.

“Firstly, we compare the value changes since January 2020 for one of the largest common types of Bulker (Capesize) and one of the largest common Commercial Passenger aircraft (777-300 ER), as well as the typical workhorses of a Handy Containership and A320-200 aircraft. Later, we comment on the similarities and differences in the geographical operational restrictions, maintenance checks and location tracking for both vessels and aircraft.

Between 1st January 2020 and 1st June 2022, Capesize Bulker values for 5 year old vessels increased by 53.7% over the last two and a half years, whilst values for 5 year old Boeing 777’s decreased by 6.5%. Meanwhile, Handy Container values for 5 year old vessels increased by 152.8% whilst values for 5 year old Airbus A320’s decreased by 2.4% over the same time period.

Occasionally, even when allowed and unrestricted, vessels and aircraft can suffer issues. Where the tide is a major factor in Shipping, wind speeds at 40,000 ft can be major factors in an aircraft’s ability to be punctual for arrivals and departures. That said, wind is also a major factor in Shipping, as seen in 2021 with the Ever Given obstructing the Suez Canal, blocking the route for over 350 ships and causing losses in trade of nearly USD 10 billion…”

Source: VesselsValue