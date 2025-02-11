Avikus Announces Neuboat DOCK II

Avikus, HD Hyundai’s autonomous navigation technology developer, announced today that its innovative smart navigation and docking solution – NEUBOAT Dock – which takes the stress out of docking by offering increased situational awareness, has been re-engineered and is now offered as NEUBOAT Dock II, laying the groundwork for future automation. NEUBOAT Dock II gives boaters a bird’s eye view for easy docking, single or multiple camera views, object detection and a docking assist path. The innovative hardware solution now includes USB-C and HDMI connections making NEUBOAT Dock II manufacturer agnostic, allowing the system to integrate with a variety of displays or PCs.

NEUBOAT Dock II consists of a six-camera system based on Avikus’ advanced autonomous vessel technology. It offers a comprehensive 3D surround view, along with individual camera perspectives, to ensure safe and precise maneuvers during docking and navigation in confined spaces. Users can seamlessly pan around the 360-degree view, enhancing situational awareness and facilitating confident navigation in tight environments.

Docking Assist Guidance aids boaters by displaying the optimal route and positions during the docking process and by pressing the Home Point button, users can set their home dock for intuitive return to a selected location and preferred docking position. This ensures a smooth and efficient docking experience, reducing stress and offering a sense of safety and confidence for users. NEUBOAT Dock II estimates the exact distance from boats to nearby non-water objects and triggers an alarm if the distance falls below 16 feet (five meters). A dynamic virtual bumper will be activated on the sections of the vessel that are closest to non-water objects. In addition, NEUBOAT Dock II is the only system on the market that can be calibrated in the water, eliminating the need for costly haul outs and can be easily retrofitted to fit almost any vessel.

“NEUBOAT Dock II is set to revolutionize low-speed maneuvering for boaters and is a must-have addition to any vessel,” said Do-hyeong Lim, CEO of Avikus. “It is a dynamic assistant that gives users an all-around view of their surroundings and the built-in AI automatically recognizes obstacles and distances for a complete picture of your surroundings for a sense of security that is second to none. It is also a scalable platform that, with separate modules which are currently under development added in, lays the groundwork for future autonomy.”

NEUBOAT Dock II will be on display at the Miami International Boat Show, held from February 12-16, 2025. Visitors can get a demonstration at the Avikus booth at Herald Plaza, booth number HP531 or on the water on the Azimut Fly 68 at Herald Plaza Dock A. NEUBOAT Dock I can also be viewed on the Galeon 64 Fly at Herald Plaza Dock B.

NEUBOAT Dock II is designed for yachts over 40-feet such as sportfishing vessels, power catamarans, center consoles and sailing vessels.

Source: AVIKUS