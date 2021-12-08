AW Ship Management secures £59 million management contract for nuclear transport vessels

AW Ship Management has been appointed by Nuclear Transport Solutions (NTS) to provide ship management services for its fleet of three specialist nuclear cargo vessels in a deal worth £59 million.

Following a competitive tender process, AW Ship Management will now deliver all technical and crew management services for the vessels, and a pool of around 130 seafarers, on an initial five-year contract.

NTS is part of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority. Its fleet provides a vital service safely transporting nuclear materials for multiple clients worldwide.

A handover period is now underway, with the full contract scope due to commence from April 2022. As part of the agreement, AW Ship Management will maintain a base in Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria, which has been the home port of NTS’ vessels for over 40 years.

The appointment by NTS builds on AW Ship Management’s experience supporting UK government owned and chartered vessels. This has included managing the Foreland Shipping Ro-Ro fleet on behalf of the Ministry of Defence and working with the St Helena Government. The business also recently secured a contract to manage the Research Vessel Cefas Endeavour for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Paul Trudgeon, Managing Director of AW Ship Management, said: “We’ve developed a prominent position for our business supporting public sector fleets and this contract win is testament to our long-standing experience in the market. Our team consists of highly skilled maritime professionals who crucially know how to adapt their knowledge to reflect the needs of different, specialist vessels. We are looking forward to supporting the NTS team.”

Peter Buchan, NTS Shipping Director, said: “The award of this contract demonstrates our continued commitment to providing safe, secure and reliable nuclear shipping solutions to the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), and our customers in Japan and around the world.

“I’m particularly pleased that the award of this contract to AW Ship Management represents a continued commitment to the Barrow community.”

AW Ship Management draws on over 100 years of experience in the UK and worldwide shipping markets. Headquartered in London, it provides technical and crewing services to public sector and commercial shipping owners around the world.

Source: AW Ship Management