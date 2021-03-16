Awake.AI Awarded by Frost & Sullivan for Redefining Maritime Logistics

Based on its recent analysis of the European maritime logistics market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Awake.AI with the 2021 European Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award. Its open and collaborative digital platform enhances maritime logistics by integrating stakeholders operating in sea, port, and land logistics. It funnels the discrete data from their operations, drives shared and transparent communications, and offers accurate predictions for informed decision-making.

2021 European Maritime Logistics Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award

“Awake.AI’s collaborative AI platform expedites ports’ and terminals’ transition to connected operations, aiding smarter operational decision-making,” said Suriya Anjumohan, Senior Industry Analyst. “With a reliable data flow, Awake.AI reinvents port logistics operations management by offering a virtual infrastructure and connected process governance for maritime logistics industry participants. Its scalable digital solutions, strong port ecosystem partner network, and commitment to amplifying digitized port operations established it as a trusted, smart port ecosystem orchestrator.”

In 2020, Awake.AI launched Smart Port as a Service™ to address maritime logistics operation supply chain challenges. These include operational delays due to resource and capacity management inefficiencies and supply chain congestion. The platform enables open information-sharing among collaborating partners and provides accurate predictions to save users time and cost. Its virtual infrastructure brings distributed and siloed port logistics operations together in a neutral AI-driven open platform.

Awake.AI’s Smart Port as a Service™ model, with its pay-per-use pricing flexibility, offers significant value in the current environment by eliminating the need for high upfront investments. The company aims to lead the industry’s migration to intelligent maritime logistics operations with the help of ecosystem partners and build its brand through industry alliances. Awake.AI’s machine learning-based solution for ports accelerates logistics planning and offers accurate estimations of vessel arrival and departure times.

“Awake.AI’s smart port platform enables maritime logistics industry participants to future-proof their operations with sustainable and intelligent operations,” noted Anjumohan. “Its scalable solutions powered by AI and machine learning models, with real-time, trusted information channels and a robust partner ecosystem, support its role as an integrated port ecosystem orchestrator.”

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in devising a strong growth strategy and robustly implementing it. The recipient has shown strength in terms of innovation in products and technologies, leadership in customer value, as well as speed in response to market needs. The award looks at the emerging market players in the industry and recognizes their best practices that are positioned for future growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Source: Awake AI, Frost & Sullivan