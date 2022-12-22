Awake.AI is providing AWS-certified software

Awake.AI is very proud of achieving the AWS Foundational Technical Review Certification. The certification confirms that Awake.AI’s software meets AWS’ high security, reliability, and operational excellence standards.

Awake.AI – a leading ecosystem provider for smart ports and shipping, received the AWS Foundational Technical Review Certification in April 2021, and has been providing its customers with software that has been qualified by AWS. The certification confirms to customers that Awake.AI’s software meets AWS’ high security, reliability, and operational excellence standards.

“FTR certification from AWS demonstrates our commitment to providing an efficient, reliable, and safe solution that exceeds industry standards, and furthers our mission to lead the transition to sustainable and intelligent maritime logistics, reducing global shipping CO2 emissions by 10% by 2030 with the help of ecosystem partners.” – comments Co-founder and CEO of Awake.AI, Karno Tenovuo.

The FTR, facilitated by an AWS Partner Solutions Architect, focuses on areas most critical for end-customer success, assessing an AWS Partner’s solution around AWS Well-Architected Framework best practices for security, performance, and operational processes. Partners conducting an FTR can better mitigate workload risk and deliver customer outcomes.

“Awake.AI has been working with AWS for over two years now building the world’s first logistics data platform designed from the beginning to facilitate operative collaboration within the entire maritime logistics chain by sharing situational awareness and providing AI-supported predictions for future planning. Being the industry-leading innovators in the collaborative platform, we want to ensure that our customers and platform users enjoy efficient, reliable, and safe solutions build with the highest AWS standards” – summarizes, Co-founder and Vice president of Engineering, Kimmo Kummala.

Source: Awake AI