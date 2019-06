Awilco LNG ASA is pleased to confirm that the 2013-built 156,000 cbm TFDE WilPride has been inspected and accepted by the Charterer and is scheduled to be delivered on or about 10th July 2019.

To reiterate the 8-month time charter is estimated to contribute an annualised EBITDA of about MUSD 23 during the charter period.



Source: Awilco LNG