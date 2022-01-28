Awilco LNG ASA Invests in Cool Company

Awilco LNG ASA is pleased to announce that the Company has invested in Cool Company Ltd (“CoolCo”) through their recently announced private placement and been allocated 700.000 shares at total value of USD 7 million. Awilco LNG support consolidation of the LNG market and look forward to continuing working with CoolCo. The Board of Awilco LNG remains committed to the statement made in the third quarter 2021 report to return capital to shareholders and intend to propose a dividend in line with the size of the investment in CoolCo to the Annual General Meeting scheduled in May 2022.

Source: Awilco LNG