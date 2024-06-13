Awilco LNG ASA – WilForce and WilPride refinancing completed

Awilco LNG ASA is pleased to announce the successful closing and completion of the up to 12-year sale/leaseback facility with CDB Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (CDBL) for the Company’s two 2013-built 156,000 cbm TFDE LNG carriers WilForce and WilPride. As announced on December 4, 2023, and further updated on May 10, 2024.

The vessels are financed with a gross consideration of USD 100 million each. The vessels are chartered back on a bareboat basis to wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company for a period of up to 12 years. The facility bears a longer amortization profile and a longer tenor than the current facility and the floating interest rate structure has a lower margin which together reduce the Company’s running cost and cash break-even level with approximately USD 10,000 per day per vessel.

The Company has rolling purchase options from the second anniversary and a purchase obligation from the tenth anniversary until maturity.

Source: Awilco LNG ASA