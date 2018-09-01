Awilco Says LNG Shipping Market’s Prospects Look Promising

The market for LNG shipping is expected to keep its positive trend. In its market outlook for the second quarter of the year, shipowner Awilco said that “increased demand for power generation in the Far East, due to warmer weather earlier than normal, pushed Far East gas price from USD 7.7/MMTBU at the start of Q2 to USD 10.4/MMBTU at the end of the quarter. UK NBP started Q2 at USD 6.9/MMBTU and closed at USD 7.2/MMBTU, while US Henry Hub opened at USD 2.7/MMBTU and closed at USD 2.9/MMBTU”.

Awilco says that “according to Fearnleys LNG the quarter started with day rates at USD 55,000 and USD 38,000 West and East of Suez respectively. The rates stayed relatively flat in April and May, until gradually firming in June, ending at USD 85,000 respectively USD 70,000 on the back of counter seasonal strength in Far East gas prices supporting the West to East arbitrage.

LNG trade is estimated to have increased by 6 % in the first half 2018 compared to 2017. According to Arrow Research total power consumption in China increased by 9.2 % in H1 2018 compared to same period last year, and LNG imports to China increased by 50 % in the period. Imports to South Korea increased by 16 % and India 8 %. LNG imports to Japan declined by 3 % in H1 2018 compared to same period last year”.

According to the shipowner, “three liquefaction plants started production in Q2 2018; Cove Point (5.8 MTPA) in April, FLNG Hilli Episeyo (1.2 MTPA) in May and Wheatstone T2 (4.5 MTPA) in June. Yamal LNG T2 started production in August, six months ahead of schedule. Australia’s Ichthys (8.9 MTPA) and Prelude FLNG (3.8 MTPA) are both expected to start up in the second half of 2018. A total of 30 MTPA of new LNG production is expected to commence production in 2018, followed by 39 MTPA in 2019 and 22 MTPA in 2020 to 2021. According to industry analysts new LNG production plants with total potential production capacity of over 700 MTPA are in various stages of planning, and many of them are progressing towards FID as supported by recent offtake contracts”.

Supply-wise, “29 vessels were delivered in the first six months of 2018, and a further 20 vessels are scheduled for delivery in the remainder of 2018. Newbuild orders has picked up in 2018 compared to 2016 and 2017, and 33 newbuilding orders have been placed year to date of which about 18 are assumed speculative. According to shipbrokers the current orderbook for LNG vessels above 100,000 cbm (excl. FSRU and FLNG) is 90 vessels, of which 31 are potentially available for contract. Although the orderbook represents almost 20 % of the fleet, market analysts expect the 91 MTPA of new LNG production scheduled to start up from 2018 to 2021 to require more vessels than the current available tonnage and orderbook during periods of high ton-mile demand”.

Commenting on the market’s outlook, Awilco says that “although rates and activity softened at the start of Q2 in line with normal seasonal patterns, increased LNG production coupled with strong power generation demand in the Far East in the latter part of the quarter saw average market rates in the quarter 50 % above Q2 2017 levels. Activity in Q3 initially softened but has again started to improve as buyers already start to prepare for winter, and owner’s expectations are correspondingly high. The long-term outlook for LNG shipping remains promising. To meet the growing demand for gas, estimated at 2 % per year according to Shell Energy Outlook and twice the growth rate of total global energy demand, several new LNG production plants are expected to be sanctioned in the near future. Awilco LNG has one vessel commencing a 9-12 month contract in September and one vessel trading in the spot market, and is well positioned for the improving market”, the shipowner concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide